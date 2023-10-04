Truist Financial's Series O Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Truist Financial Corp's 5.25% Dep Shares Series O Non-Cumul Perpetual Prfd Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.08 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.25% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TFC.PRO was trading at a 18.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.90% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TFC.PRO shares, versus TFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for TFC.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Truist Financial Corp's 5.25% Dep Shares Series O Non-Cumul Perpetual Prfd Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Truist Financial Corp's 5.25% Dep Shares Series O Non-Cumul Perpetual Prfd Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRO) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TFC) are down about 1%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.