Truist Financial's Series I Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Friday, shares of Truist Financial Corp's Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRI) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2208), with shares changing hands as low as $20.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.69% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, TFC.PRI was trading at a 18.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.96% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for TFC.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Truist Financial Corp's Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Truist Financial Corp's Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRI) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TFC) are up about 0.1%.

