Truist Financial's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Truist Financial Corp's Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRI) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3791), with shares changing hands as low as $19.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.85% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TFC.PRI was trading at a 19.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.80% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for TFC.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Truist Financial Corp's Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Truist Financial Corp's Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRI) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TFC) are down about 2.7%.

