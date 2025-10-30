Truist Financial (XTRA:BBK) Price Target Decreased by 21.02% to 44.27

The average one-year price target for Truist Financial (XTRA:BBK) has been revised to 44,27 € / share. This is a decrease of 21.02% from the prior estimate of 56,06 € dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39,87 € to a high of 54,12 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.98% from the latest reported closing price of 38,18 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBK is 0.29%, an increase of 5.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 1,188,887K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 107,296K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,654K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBK by 6.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,084K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBK by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 38,721K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,761K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBK by 2.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,172K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,563K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBK by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 31,613K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,664K shares , representing an increase of 78.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBK by 217.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.