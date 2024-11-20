Truist Financial Unveils 3-yr $725 Mln Initiative In Western North Carolina

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) announced Wednesday a new three-year, $725 million initiative to support critical small business, housing and infrastructure efforts in Western North Carolina.

Truist Cares for Western North Carolina has been launched to include new, dedicated capital for local small businesses, residents and municipalities, impact capital from Truist Community Capital, philanthropic giving from Truist Foundation and additional on-the-ground humanitarian support from Truist teammates.

The company noted that Truist Cares for Western North Carolina will commit $650 million in new, dedicated capital to support rebuilding and resiliency, including $340 million in dedicated lending for qualified small businesses, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate; as well as $310 million in low-cost, tax-exempt municipal lending for infrastructure projects.

Further, $50 million will be in loans and/or investments in Community Development Financial Institutions or CDFIs by Truist Community Capital; and $25 million in philanthropic grants to local and national nonprofit organizations from Truist Foundation.

In addition, rallying Truist teammates would serve the community with a challenge to volunteer 10,000 hours.

Truist said it will work closely with community partners, including key civic and business stakeholders, and disaster response organizations, to help assess specific needs in the region and tailor programs. These program resources are expected to be available beginning in December 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.