Truist Financial (TFC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.47, changing hands as low as $49.72 per share. Truist Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFC's low point in its 52 week range is $44.51 per share, with $56.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.91. The TFC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.