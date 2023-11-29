Truist Financial (TFC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.18, changing hands as high as $32.70 per share. Truist Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFC's low point in its 52 week range is $25.56 per share, with $53.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.60. The TFC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

