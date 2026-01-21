Truist Financial (TFC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported revenue of $5.25 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.27 billion, representing a surprise of -0.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest margin : 3.1% versus 3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.1% versus 3% estimated by six analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $1.63 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases : 0.6% versus 0.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.6% versus 0.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Book Value Per Share (BVPS) : $47.74 versus $47.43 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $47.74 versus $47.43 estimated by five analysts on average. Average balance - Total earning assets : $484.6 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $490.36 billion.

: $484.6 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $490.36 billion. Efficiency ratio-unadjusted : 60.4% compared to the 56.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 60.4% compared to the 56.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Total nonaccrual loans and leases : $1.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion.

: $1.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 10% versus 10.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 10% versus 10.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.9% versus 12.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 11.9% versus 12.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Capital Ratio : 13.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.4%.

: 13.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.4%. Total Noninterest Income : $1.55 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net interest income (FTE): $3.75 billion versus $3.75 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

Here is how Truist Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Truist Financial have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

