Truist Financial (TFC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported $5.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. EPS of $1.23 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.21 billion, representing a surprise of +1.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency ratio-unadjusted : 58% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 59%.

: 58% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 59%. Net interest margin : 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on four analysts. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases : 0.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

: 0.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.5%. Total nonperforming assets : $1.75 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion.

: $1.75 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. Book Value Per Share (BVPS) : $48.04 compared to the $48.13 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $48.04 compared to the $48.13 average estimate based on three analysts. Total nonaccrual loans and leases : $1.69 billion versus $2.16 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.69 billion versus $2.16 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Average balance - Total earning assets : $492.46 billion versus $488.41 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $492.46 billion versus $488.41 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.2% versus 11.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.2% versus 11.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 9.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.8%.

: 9.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.8%. Total Noninterest Income : $1.64 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.64 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Net interest income (expense) : $3.62 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.63 billion.

: $3.62 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.63 billion. Net interest income (FTE): $3.67 billion versus $3.68 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Truist Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Truist Financial here>>>

Shares of Truist Financial have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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