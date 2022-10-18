Truist Financial (TFC) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Truist Financial’s TFC third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26. The bottom line declined 12.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1.30.



Results have been primarily hurt by a decline in non-interest income and higher provisions. Nevertheless, average loan growth and higher rates drove the increase in net income interest (NII), which was a major positive.



The reported quarter’s results excluded restructuring and BB&T-SunTrust Banks merger-related charges, and incremental operating expenses related to the merger. After considering these, net income available to common shareholders was $1.54 billion or $1.15 per share, down from $1.62 billion or $1.20 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Increase, Expenses Decline

Total revenues were $5.85 billion, up 4.4% year over year. However, the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.92 billion. Our estimate for revenues was $5.94 billion.



Tax-equivalent NII increased 16% year over year to $3.78 billion. The rise was driven by strong loan growth and higher market interest rates, coupled with well-controlled deposit costs and solid deposit growth, partially offset by lower purchase accounting accretion and lower PPP revenues. Our estimate for NII was $3.74 billion.



Net interest margin expanded 31 basis points (bp) year over year to 3.12%. Our estimate for the same was 3.16%.



Non-interest income decreased 11.1% to $2.10 billion. This was primarily due to a decline in investment banking and trading income, residential mortgage income, and other income. Our estimate for non-interest income was $2.26 billion.



Non-interest expenses were $3.61 billion, down 4.8% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the same was $3.72 billion.



The adjusted efficiency ratio was 56.4%, down from 57.9% in the prior-year quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.



As of Sep 30, 2022, total average deposits were $420.1 billion, down 1% sequentially. Average total loans and leases of $309.4 billion grew 4.3% sequentially.

Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

As of Sep 30, 2022, total non-performing assets (NPAs) were $1.24 billion, up 3% year over year. As a percentage of total assets, NPAs were 0.23%, unchanged year over year.



The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.34% of total loans and leases held for investment, which decreased 31 bps.



Provision for credit losses was $234 million against a benefit of $324 in the prior-year quarter. Net charge-offs were 0.27% of average loans and leases, up 8 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Profitability & Capital Ratios Robust

At the end of the reported quarter, return on average assets was 1.19%, down from 1.28% in the prior-year quarter. Return on average common equity was 10.7%, up from 10.2% in the third quarter of 2021.



As of Sep 30, 2022, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.7% compared with 11.9% recorded in the prior-year quarter. The common equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.1% as of Sep 30, 2022, down from 10.1% as of Sep 30, 2021.

Share Repurchases

In the reported quarter, Truist Financial did not repurchase any shares.

Our Take

Truist Financial’s efforts to capitalize on the insurance businesses bode well. The same will support fee income growth. A rise in loan demand, higher rates and decent economic growth will support financials. However, elevated expenses, and ambiguity over geopolitical and economic risks are major concerns.

Truist Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Major Banks

Higher loan balance, rising rates and solid markets performance drove JPMorgan’s JPM third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97. The results included $959 million or 24 cents per share of net investment securities losses in the Corporate segment.



As expected, the performance of JPM’s investment banking business was hugely disappointing. In the quarter, operating expenses recorded a rise. Nevertheless, higher interest rates and a solid rise in loan balance aided the bank’s net interest income.



U.S. Bancorp USB reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding merger and integration-related charges) of $1.18, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.17 per share. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.30 per share.



USB’s results were primarily aided by increased net interest income, supported by higher interest rates and loan growth. However, a decline in non-interest income and higher expenses were the undermining factors.

