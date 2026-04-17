Truist Financial (TFC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported revenue of $5.15 billion, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was +9.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net interest margin : 3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.

: 3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.1%. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases : 0.6% versus 0.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.6% versus 0.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $1.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2 billion.

: $1.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. Efficiency ratio-unadjusted : 57.9% compared to the 58% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 57.9% compared to the 58% average estimate based on four analysts. Book Value Per Share (BVPS) : $47.60 compared to the $48.14 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $47.60 compared to the $48.14 average estimate based on four analysts. Average balance - Total earning assets : $486.35 billion compared to the $486.14 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $486.35 billion compared to the $486.14 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total nonaccrual loans and leases : $1.72 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.72 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.9% versus 11.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.9% versus 11.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 9.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.9%.

: 9.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.9%. Total Noninterest Income : $1.55 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion.

: $1.55 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. Net interest income (FTE) : $3.64 billion versus $3.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $3.64 billion versus $3.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Net interest income (expense): $3.6 billion compared to the $3.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Truist Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Truist Financial here>>>

Shares of Truist Financial have returned +12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.