Truist Financial (TFC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported $4.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.92 billion, representing a surprise of -0.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Truist Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 3% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $1.62 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.62 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases : 0.6% versus 0.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.6% versus 0.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Book Value Per Share (BVPS) : $44.85 compared to the $44.41 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $44.85 compared to the $44.41 average estimate based on five analysts. Average balance - Total earning assets : $476.21 billion versus $473.10 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $476.21 billion versus $473.10 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 59.3% compared to the 58.6% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 59.3% compared to the 58.6% average estimate based on four analysts. Total nonaccrual loans and leases : $1.57 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.57 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 10.3% compared to the 10.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10.3% compared to the 10.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.7% compared to the 12.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12.7% compared to the 12.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Capital Ratio : 14.7% compared to the 15% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14.7% compared to the 15% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $1.39 billion compared to the $1.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net interest income (FTE): $3.56 billion compared to the $3.56 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Truist Financial have returned -12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

