Truist Financial (TFC) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Truist Financial said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $31.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.05%, the lowest has been 0.35%, and the highest has been 7.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.44%, an increase of 10.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 1,148,442K shares. The put/call ratio of TFC is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Truist Financial is 43.30. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $56.12. The average price target represents an increase of 37.97% from its latest reported closing price of 31.38.

The projected annual revenue for Truist Financial is 25,440MM, an increase of 13.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 61,034K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,133K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 7.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,338K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,526K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 6.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 36,817K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,033K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 6.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,671K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,068K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,761K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,266K shares, representing an increase of 18.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

