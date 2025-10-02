Truist Financial Rolls Out Business Premium Visa Infinite Card

(RTTNews) - Financial services company Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) announced Thursday the launch of its Truist Business Premium Visa Infinite card, a premium credit card designed for small businesses with meaningful annual spend.

The new offering positions the bank as the first super-regional to introduce a Visa Business Infinite product that will expand access to high-value financial tools built for simplicity, scale and growth.

The card is available exclusively through Truist branches and business banking teams. The card delivers 2% unlimited cash back with an additional 10% loyalty cash bonus, an offer to earn a $1,000 welcome bonus, and unsecured credit lines from $15,000 to $100,000 for approved clients.

It integrates seamlessly with Truist's approach to small business, combining practical advice and full-scale capabilities with digital-first features, designed to help entrepreneurs optimize cash flow and make smarter financial decisions.

The launch underscores the bank's purpose-driven commitment to innovation and relationship banking, aligning with its strategy to modernize payments, advance digital tools and deepen connections with business owners in key markets.

