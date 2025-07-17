Markets
TFC

Truist Financial To Redeem $1.5 Bln In Floating Rate Senior Notes Ahead Of Maturity

July 17, 2025 — 10:59 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) announced it will redeem all $1.50 billion principal amount outstanding of its floating rate senior notes due July 28, 2026 on the redemption date of July 28, 2025.

The redemption price for the senior notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Interest on the senior notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

the Payment of the redemption price for the senior notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

