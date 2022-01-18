Truist Financial Q4 Profit Increases, Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) reported Thursday that net income applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter surged to $1.52 billion or $1.13 per share from $1.23 billion or $0.90 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $1.85 billion or $1.38 per share, compared to $1.60 billion or $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter decreased to $5.57 billion from $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.