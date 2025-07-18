Markets
Truist Financial Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported that its second quarter net income available to common shareholders increased to $1.18 billion from $0.83 billion, a year ago. EPS was $0.90 compared to $0.62. Adjusted EPS was $0.91, flat with prior year. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.93, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net interest income - taxable equivalent - was $3.64 billion compared to $3.58 billion, last year. Total revenue - TE - was $5.04 billion, up 1.8%, or 2.1% adjusted for securities losses.

