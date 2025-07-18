Truist Financial Q2 Earnings Lag as Provisions Increase Y/Y

Truist Financial’s TFC second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line reflects no change from the prior-year quarter.



The company recorded a rise in provisions in the quarter, which hurt results to some extent. However, an increase in net interest income (NII) and total non-interest income, along with lower expenses, were the major tailwinds.



Results of the reported quarter excluded a pre-tax restructuring charge of $28 million and a pre-tax loss on the sale of securities of $18 million. After considering these, net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $1.18 billion, up 42.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for net income was also $1.18 billion.

TFC’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Fall

Total revenues in the quarter were $4.99 billion, which compared favorably with negative revenues of $1.68 billion in the year-ago quarter. The top line marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98 billion.



Tax-equivalent NII increased 1.7% year over year to $3.64 billion. Our estimate for NII (FTE) was $3.61 billion.



Net interest margin (NIM) remained stable at 3.02%. We had also projected the metric to be 3.02%.



Non-interest income was $1.40 billion in the reported quarter. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported negative fee income of $5.21 billion, primarily due to securities losses resulting from the balance sheet repositioning. In the reported quarter, TFC recorded securities losses of $18 million, significantly down from a loss of $6.65 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. Also, the year-over-year rise in non-interest income was driven by higher other income. We had expected non-interest income to be the same as the reported number.



Non-interest expenses were $2.99 billion, down 3.5% year over year. The decline was mainly attributable to lower personnel expenses, regulatory costs, restructuring charges, costs related to amortization of intangibles and other expenses. Excluding certain non-recurring items, adjusted non-interest expenses rose 2.1% year over year. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $3.04 billion.



The adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.1%, up from 56% in the prior-year quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a decline in profitability.



As of June 30, 2025, total average deposits were $400.5 billion, up 2.1% on a sequential basis. Average loans and leases held for investment of $312.6 billion rose 2% sequentially.

TFC’s Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

Provision for credit losses was $488 million in the second quarter, up 8.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for provisions was $407.9 million.



On the other hand, net charge-offs were 0.51% of average loans and leases, down seven bps from the prior-year quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.54% of total loans and leases held for investment, which declined three bps.



As of June 30, 2025, total non-performing assets (NPAs) were $1.32 billion, down 10.8% from a year ago. We had expected NPAs to be $1.51 billion.

TFC’s Profitability Ratios Improve, Capital Ratios Worsen

At the end of the reported quarter, the return on average common equity was 8.1% compared with 6.1% in the second quarter of 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.3% compared with 13.2% in the prior-year quarter. The common equity Tier 1 ratio was 11% as of June 30, 2025, down from 11.6% as of June 30, 2024.

TFC’s Share Repurchases

In the reported quarter, Truist Financial repurchased shares worth $750 million.

Our Take on Truist Financial

A decent loan demand and TFC’s business restructuring initiatives are expected to continue supporting its top line. Also, relatively higher rates and a solid balance sheet position are other positives. However, elevated expenses and weak asset quality, given a tough operating environment, are major headwinds.

Truist Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Truist Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Truist Financial Corporation Quote

Truist Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of TFC’s Peers

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s BK second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. Also, the bottom line reflected a jump of 28.5% from the prior-year quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



BNY Mellon’s results were primarily aided by a rise in fee revenues and NII. Growth in the assets under custody and/or administration and assets under management balances further supported results. Also, the company recorded a provision benefit in the quarter, which was a tailwind.



Wells Fargo & Company’s WFC second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.54 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.33.



Wells Fargo’s results benefited from an improvement in non-interest income and lower provisions. However, a decline in net interest income and higher expenses were the undermining factors.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.