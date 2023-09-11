Truist Financial plans 'sizable reductions' to workforce to cut costs

Adds details on cost savings program in paras 2-3, shares in para 4

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Truist Financial Corp TFC.N is planning "sizable reductions" to its workforce from the third quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of next year to trim costs, the bank disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The layoffs, part of a larger cost savings program, are expected to save $300 million. Along with tech optimization and organizational simplification, it will yield a combined $750 million over 12 to 18 months.

Truist, in a presentation to investors, added expense growth in 2024 will be significantly lower than 2023.

The bank's shares were marginally up in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

