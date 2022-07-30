Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.52

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of September to $0.52. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which is above the industry average.

Truist Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Truist Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Truist Financial's payout ratio of 43% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 25.9%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 39% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

NYSE:TFC Historic Dividend July 30th 2022

Truist Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.64 total annually to $2.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Truist Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Truist Financial's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Truist Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

