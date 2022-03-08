Markets
Truist Financial Names CEO William Rogers Jr. As Chairman Of Board

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) Tuesday that CEO William Rogers Jr. will become chairman of the board and Thomas Skains will become lead independent director.

Both appointments are effective March 12, 2022. Rogers succeeds Kelly King, who will be stepping down from the role of chairman as previously announced. Skains succeeds David Ratcliffe. Both King and Ratcliffe will remain on the board.

Rogers has served as CEO of Truist since September 2021, when he transitioned from the role of president and chief operating officer. From 2012 to 2019, until the close of the merger of equals forming Truist, Rogers served as chairman and CEO of SunTrust Banks, Inc.

