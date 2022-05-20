Truist Financial In Search Of New CFO As Daryl Bible Is To Retire

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible has decided to retire after serving the firm for over 14 years.

Bible will continue to serve in his current role until its finds a suitable candidate to succeed him, the company added.

Bill Rogers, Chief Executive Officer said: "Daryl has played an instrumental role in the success of our merger of equals-one of the largest financial services mergers in recent history…"

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.