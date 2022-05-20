Markets
TFC

Truist Financial In Search Of New CFO As Daryl Bible Is To Retire

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible has decided to retire after serving the firm for over 14 years.

Bible will continue to serve in his current role until its finds a suitable candidate to succeed him, the company added.

Bill Rogers, Chief Executive Officer said: "Daryl has played an instrumental role in the success of our merger of equals-one of the largest financial services mergers in recent history…"

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TFC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular