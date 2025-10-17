Truist Financial Earnings Up In Q3

Markets
(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corp. (TFC), on Friday, announced that net income available to common shareholders increased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income available to common shareholders increased to $1.35 billion from $1.34 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $1.04 versus $0.99 last year.

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders rose to $1.35 billion from 1.31 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.04 versus 0.97 last year.

On average, sixteen analysts had expected the company to report $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income increased to $3.63 billion from $3.60 billion in the previous year.

Noninterest income jumped to $1.56 billion from $1.48 billion in the prior year.

Loans and leases increased to 325.66 billion from 304.36 billion in the previous year.

Deposit swings to 394.91 billion from 387.78 billion last year.

Revenue increased to $5.19 billion from $5.09 billion in the prior year.

In the pre-market trading, Truist Financial is 1.78% higher at $41.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.

