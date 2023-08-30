Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) closed the most recent trading day at $30.25, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Truist Financial Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.68 billion, down 2.83% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Truist Financial Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.07% lower. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Truist Financial Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.64.

Meanwhile, TFC's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.