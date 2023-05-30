Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock Moves 1.27%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) closed at $31.09, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.6% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Truist Financial Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Truist Financial Corporation to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.11 billion, up 8.13% from the year-ago period.

TFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $24.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.31% and +5.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Truist Financial Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.58% lower. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Truist Financial Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.47, so we one might conclude that Truist Financial Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TFC has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.