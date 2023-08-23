Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) closed at $28.48, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.44%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.13%.

Truist Financial Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Truist Financial Corporation to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.68 billion, down 2.83% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $23.38 billion, which would represent changes of -24.19% and +1.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Truist Financial Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.88% lower. Truist Financial Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Truist Financial Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.53.

Meanwhile, TFC's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

