Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.77, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFC was $64.77, representing a -0.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.42 and a 51.31% increase over the 52 week low of $42.81.

TFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.24. Zacks Investment Research reports TFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.5%, compared to an industry average of 40.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tfc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TFC as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (IEFN)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an increase of 15.7% over the last 100 days. FDRR has the highest percent weighting of TFC at 89%.

