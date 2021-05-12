Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that TFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.49, the dividend yield is 2.98%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TFC was $60.49, representing a -2.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.10 and a 102.51% increase over the 52 week low of $29.87.
TFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.34. Zacks Investment Research reports TFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.76%, compared to an industry average of 39.3%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to TFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TFC as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
- Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT)
- ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)
- iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)
- iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT).
The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 39.73% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of TFC at 7.33%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.