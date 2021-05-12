Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that TFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.49, the dividend yield is 2.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFC was $60.49, representing a -2.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.10 and a 102.51% increase over the 52 week low of $29.87.

TFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.34. Zacks Investment Research reports TFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.76%, compared to an industry average of 39.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TFC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 39.73% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of TFC at 7.33%.

