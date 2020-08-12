Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.7, the dividend yield is 4.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFC was $40.7, representing a -28.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.92 and a 69.51% increase over the 52 week low of $24.01.

TFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.1. Zacks Investment Research reports TFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.45%, compared to an industry average of -36.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEFN with an increase of 30.83% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of TFC at 4.07%.

