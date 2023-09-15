Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) closed at $29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Truist Financial Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 33.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.68 billion, down 2.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.77 per share and revenue of $23.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.99% and +1.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Truist Financial Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% lower within the past month. Truist Financial Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Truist Financial Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.57, which means Truist Financial Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TFC has a PEG ratio of 1.75 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

