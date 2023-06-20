Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) closed the most recent trading day at $31.35, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.32% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.09% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Truist Financial Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, down 11.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.05 billion, up 7.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.26 per share and revenue of $24.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.11% and +5.17%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Truist Financial Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% lower within the past month. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Truist Financial Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.3, which means Truist Financial Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that TFC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

