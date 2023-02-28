Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) closed at $46.95, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Truist Financial Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, down 5.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.11 billion, up 14.78% from the year-ago period.

TFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $24.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.62% and +8.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Truist Financial Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% lower. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Truist Financial Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.72, so we one might conclude that Truist Financial Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TFC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.