Truist Financial Corporation Reveals Fall In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.45 billion, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $1.56 billion, or $1.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion or $1.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $5.66 billion from $5.65 billion last year.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.45 Bln. vs. $1.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.66 Bln vs. $5.65 Bln last year.

