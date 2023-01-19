Truist Financial Corporation Reveals Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.61 billion, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $1.52 billion, or $1.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $6.21 billion from $5.57 billion last year.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.61 Bln. vs. $1.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.21 Bln vs. $5.57 Bln last year.

