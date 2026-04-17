Truist Financial Corporation Reports Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.38 billion, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $1.16 billion, or $0.87 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $5.20 billion from $4.95 billion last year.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.38 Bln. vs. $1.16 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.09 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $5.20 Bln vs. $4.95 Bln last year.

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