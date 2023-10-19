Truist Financial Corporation Reports Fall In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.07 billion, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $1.54 billion, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $5.73 billion from $5.89 billion last year.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.07 Bln. vs. $1.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.73 Bln vs. $5.89 Bln last year.

