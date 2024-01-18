Truist Financial Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC):

Earnings: -$5.17 billion in Q4 vs. $1.61 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.85 in Q4 vs. $1.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 billion or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.89 per share Revenue: $5.76 billion in Q4 vs. $6.26 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.