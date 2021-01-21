Truist Financial Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.23 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $0.70 billion, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion or $1.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 55.6% to $5.65 billion from $3.63 billion last year.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Revenue (Q4): $5.65 Bln vs. $3.63 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.