Truist Financial Corporation Q2 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.23 billion, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $1.45 billion, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $5.97 billion from $5.68 billion last year.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.23 Bln. vs. $1.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.97 Bln vs. $5.68 Bln last year.

