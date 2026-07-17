Truist Financial Corporation Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.519 billion, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $1.180 billion, or $0.90 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $5.31 billion from $5.04 billion last year.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.519 Bln. vs. $1.180 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $5.31 Bln vs. $5.04 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 1 % Full year revenue guidance: 3.5 % To 4 %

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