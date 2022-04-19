Truist Financial Corporation Q1 sales decline

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported earnings for first quarter of $1.33 billion

The company's earnings came in at $1.33 billion, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $1.33 billion, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion or $1.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $5.33 billion from $5.48 billion last year.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

