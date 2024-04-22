Truist Financial Corporation Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.09 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $1.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 billion or $0.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $4.87 billion from $5.34 billion last year.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.09 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.87 Bln vs. $5.34 Bln last year.

