Truist Financial Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.33 billion, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $0.99 billion, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion or $1.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $5.48 billion from $5.61 billion last year.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Revenue (Q1): $5.48 Bln vs. $5.61 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.