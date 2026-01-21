Truist Financial Corporation Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.289 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $1.216 billion, or $0.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $5.295 billion from $5.111 billion last year.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.289 Bln. vs. $1.216 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $5.295 Bln vs. $5.111 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.