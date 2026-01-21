Markets
TFC

Truist Financial Corporation Profit Climbs In Q4

January 21, 2026 — 06:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.289 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $1.216 billion, or $0.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $5.295 billion from $5.111 billion last year.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.289 Bln. vs. $1.216 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $5.295 Bln vs. $5.111 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.