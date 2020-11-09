Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Two Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 12th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

Truist Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.45 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.80 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Truist Financial has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of $42.99. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Truist Financial paid out more than half (61%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:TFC Historic Dividend November 9th 2020

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Truist Financial's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Truist Financial has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Truist Financial worth buying for its dividend? Truist Financial's earnings are effectively flat over recent years, even as the company pays out more than half of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Truist Financial, you should know about the other risks facing this business. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Truist Financial (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

