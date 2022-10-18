Truist Financial Corporation Bottom Line Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.54 billion, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $1.62 billion, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.7 billion or $1.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $5.85 billion from $5.60 billion last year.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.54 Bln. vs. $1.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.15 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.85 Bln vs. $5.60 Bln last year.

