Truist Financial call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Truist Financial (TFC) with 5,502 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 24.79%. Dec-24 50 calls and Jan-25 35 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.24. Earnings are expected on January 17th.

