Markets
TFC

Truist Financial Appoints Michael Lyons CEO As Bill Rogers Retires

June 15, 2026 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), a financial services company, Monday announced that it has appointed Michael Lyons as its next Chief Executive Officer and President, effective September 1.

Lyons will be succeeding Bill Rogers, who will become executive chair on the same day and will retire from that role in April 2027.

Michael Lyons has more than 30 years of experience and most recently was the Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv, Inc., a fin tech and payments company.

In pre-market activity, TFC shares were trading at $52.16, up 0.99% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.