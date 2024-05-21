Truist Becomes Major Shareholder in Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

Truist Securities, Inc. and Truist Financial Corporation have emerged as substantial shareholders in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, holding a 16.09% stake with 52,152,624 ordinary shares. These shares are subject to lock-up agreements related to a public offering in the United States. The major registered holders include a mix of individuals and entities, with no cash consideration reported for the recent acquisition.

For further insights into AU:TLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.