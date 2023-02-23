Truist Bank Promotions And Bonuses February 2023: Earn Up To $400 For Opening An Account

Truist Bank is a top-ten consumer bank by assets with branches in 17 states and Washington, D.C. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank emerged from the 2019 merger between BB&T Bank and SunTrust Bank. Savvy consumers and small business owners looking for a new checking account can earn up to $400 by opening a personal checking account or as much as $200 by opening a business checking account.

How Can You Earn a Truist Bank Bonus?

Truist and other banks often run promotions to attract new customers. Bank bonuses usually include a cash bonus you receive in exchange for opening a new account and meeting certain requirements.

These requirements vary by bank and account type. To earn the current Truist bank bonus offers, you must receive enough qualifying direct deposits within a certain time frame.

Here are the current new-account promotions available from Truist Bank. Offer details are accurate as of Feb. 16, 2023.

Truist Bank Promotions for February 2023

Truist Checking Bonus: Earn a Bonus

What is the offer? Earn a .

When do you receive your bonus? Truist will deposit the bonus into your checking account within four weeks of meeting the direct deposit requirements.

Is there a time limit on the offer? Yes, the cash bonus offer expires on April 14, 2023.

Is this offer available where you live? To qualify for the bonus, you must have a mailing address in one of the following states or Washington, D.C.: AL, AR, FL, GA, IN, KY, MD, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA or WV.

Can you open this account in-branch? You can open this Truist checking account online from the offer landing page or in person at any Truist branch using the promo code CHKQ123TRUIST1.

Can you avoid the monthly service fee? You can avoid the account’s monthly fee by meeting any of the following fee waiver requirements:

Receive $500 or more in total qualifying direct deposits per month

Maintain a total combined balance of $500 or more in Truist-related accounts

Have a Truist personal credit card, mortgage or consumer loan (excluding LightStream)

Have a linked Small Business Checking account

Be a student under the age of 25

Truist Small Business Checking Bonus: Earn a Bonus

What is the offer? Earn a .

When do you receive your bonus? Truist will deposit the bonus into your Truist business checking account within four weeks of meeting direct deposit requirements.

Is there a time limit on the offer? Yes, the bonus offer expires on February 28, 2023.

Is this offer available where you live? To qualify for the bonus, your business must be registered within the U.S. and have a physical address in Washington, D.C., or any of the following states: AL, AR, FL, GA, IN, KY, MD, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA or WV. You must also have a valid U.S. taxpayer identification number (TIN) or employer identification number (EIN) to qualify.

Can you open this account in-branch? You can open this Truist Business Checking account online from the offer landing page or in person at any Truist branch using the promo code SB22NEW2BIZ6.

Can you avoid the monthly service fee? doesn’t carry a monthly maintenance fee. You can avoid ‘s monthly fee by maintaining at least $5,000 in combined average relationship ledger balances.

What Else Should You Know About Truist Bank Promotions?

Truist Promotions May Be Targeted Offers

Some Truist Bank promotions are only available to individuals who receive direct communication from Truist. That may mean some of the bank’s current offers are marketed to specific individuals who meet the promotion’s eligibility requirements.

Existing and Former Checking Account Holders Are Ineligible

If you currently have a Truist checking account or have closed a Truist checking account before each offer’s cutoff date, you are ineligible to receive a bonus.

You Can Receive Both a Personal and a Business Welcome Bonus

Small business owners may qualify for both welcome bonuses as long as they meet other program requirements. Nothing in the personal or business promotion guidelines prohibits individuals from receiving both bank bonuses, provided they open an account and meet each offer’s qualifying activity.

You Must Keep the Account Open for a Specific Amount of Time

Truist offers bank bonuses to entice new customers, so naturally, the bank prefers customers to keep accounts open long-term. Generally, you must keep your account open until the bonus reward is processed. Truist may deduct all or a portion of the bonus from your checking account if you close your account before a specified date.

Your Bonus May Be Taxable

Bank bonuses are considered interest income for tax purposes and must be reported to the IRS on your tax return. Expect Truist to send you a 1099-INT tax form detailing the bonus offer amount.

How Truist Bank Stacks Up

Truist Bank is a solid choice for consumers and small business owners looking for full-service banking in areas where Truist does business. The bank’s footprint covers 17 states and Washington, D.C., and it offers online banking for those who prefer to bank digitally. Truist charges monthly fees for many of its bank accounts but provides ways to avoid them.

If you qualify, promotional offers through Truist are a simple way to earn extra cash. If you live in one of the states where Truist does business, opening a personal or business checking account could help you collect hundreds of dollars with minimal effort.

